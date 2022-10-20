Man Wielding Two Swords Tased by Police In Bodycam Video After Alleged L.A. Attack

LAPD

In the footage the victim says "I'm bleeding everywhere" and tells cops she told a child in the house to "hide"

Bodycam footage from an incident involving police and a man wielding two swords in Los Angeles has been shared by the LAPD, following the man's arrest.

On Tuesday, October 18, around 11:20pm, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived on the scene, authorities witnessed the suspect -- later identified as 23-year-old Nick Herrera -- walking around with what appears to be two swords, one in each hand.

The footage released by police (below) begins with officers telling Herrera to "put it down" four times, while he continues to hold the weapons up in front of him. An officer then deployed their taser, which immediately brought the suspect to the ground, where authorities were able to pull one sword away from him. After another blast from the taser and repeated calls to "drop the sword," he then put the other one down.

Warning: The video below is graphic.

"The suspect was taken into custody without further incident," said police in a press release.

After canvassing the surrounding area, police identified a victim with stab wounds. In the footage, you can hear her say, "I'm bleeding everywhere." She also says there was a child inside the home who wasn't injured -- and who she told to "hide" during the alleged attack.

Police say the victim was "suffering from numerous lacerations to her arm from the suspect’s sword," before "officers quickly rendered aid and applied a tourniquet" to her arm. As of the 19th, she was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.