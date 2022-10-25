Four Children and Two Adults Found Dead in Apartment Fire Had Gunshot Wounds, Police in Wisconsin Say

Fox6

Police in Wisconsin say that all six people -- including four children -- found dead inside an apartment fire last week were also shot.

In the early hours of Friday, October 21, authorities in Hartland, WI responded to a blaze at a four-family apartment building, revealing six people died. Three other families who lived in the building made it out safely -- but adults Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick, two girls aged 12 and 14 and 3-year-old twin boys died.

On Monday, Police Chief Torin Misko announced in a press conference that all six of them had "a single gunshot wound," adding that Connor's had "been determined to be self-inflicted." He added that the details and context of the other wounds were still "under investigation."

"There is also evidence of an ignitable liquid in the apartment where it normally would not be located," added Misko, who also said the liquid was "definitely" flammable. "There has not been anyone else of interest identified," he continued, "and there is no further danger to the community regarding this incident."

Police also explained "it was a blended family with a step-family type situation," saying the twins were Connor and Jessica's sons. "This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders and the Hartland community," said Misko.

As for when the shooting happened in relation to the fire, police said they "do believe it was in close relation to the time of our call." Authorities said "several firearms" were also recovered from the apartment.