Cormac Roth, Tim Roth's Musician Son, Dead at 25

Getty

"Make sure you do the things you love."

Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth and wife Nikki Butler, has died at the age of 25.

The actor confirmed the news on Monday, sharing that Cormac died October 16 "after a courageous battle with cancer."

"He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end," wrote the "Pulp Fiction" star.

"A graduate of Bennington College, Cormac was an exceptionally gifted and extraordinary musician whose passion and love for making music stretched back to when his guitar was bigger than he was. A guitarist, composer and producer wise beyond his years, Cormac’s career was just beginning to flourish," the statement continued.

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness. As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him," added Roth, who said "the grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him."

"An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go," he concluded. "In Cormac's words: 'Make sure you do the things you love.'"

Cormac is survived by both parents, as well as his brother Hunter and half-brother Jack.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in July, Cormac revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021. On Instagram, he opened up about undergoing chemotherapy, transplants and transfusions, but the disease "managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it."

"It has taken away half of my hearing, 60pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it. But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music," he wrote at the time. "It hasn't taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else."

"Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it's going to be you," he concluded. "Be well and go to the doctor. F--- cancer."

A month later, in August, he shared another video to Instagram, praising those he followed for their "incredible" talents.

"Remember that life is short and you don't always get to choose your destiny and you don't always get to chose your future," he said at the time. "But be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim that you love and you are and really do it. If it makes you happy, really do it."