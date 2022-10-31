Jennifer Hudson Honors Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Act on Halloween

YouTube / Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson is feeling inspired.

The multi-hyphenate star opened the Halloween episode of her "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with a tribute to "Sister Act" on Monday.

Embodying Whoopi Goldberg's character, Sister Mary Clarence, Hudson performed a medley of songs inspired by the two films.

"The movie just meant so much to me as a little girl," Hudson told the audience before her performance.

"When I saw that movie, it gave me so much inspiration. That's the power of an icon like Whoopi Goldberg. It helped me create my dreams," she said.

Meanwhile, the singer also celebrated Halloween with something she hated: getting scared.