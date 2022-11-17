Scary Footage Shows 10-Year-Old Kid Escape Woman Following Him with Quick Thinking Maneuver

CBS News

"To see my child looking for help because he was afraid basically for his life, that cuts you deep," says the child's father after seeing this surveillance video.

10-year-old Sammy Green is safe after his quick-thinking got him away from a woman who was allegedly following him on his walk home from school.

Surveillance footage shows the Pottstown, PA boy walking down the sidewalk, with a woman on his tail. Speaking with CBS News with his father by his side, the child claimed she offered to buy him food and lure him away from his route.

"She was like, 'I'm going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where's your family at?'" Sammy told the outlet.

The video then shows him going into a store, Dani Bee Funky, and walking up to the cashier, 17-year-old Hannah Daniels. "He was like, 'Pretend like you're my mom,'" Hannah said the boy told her, "and I was just like, 'Alright, go to the back.' He didn't want to leave my side."

As the woman peered inside, the teen then locked the front door, before the stranger started walking away. She was later apprehended by police and, per CBS, is being treated for mental health issues.

Watching the security footage back was a scary sight for the boy's father, Sam Green.

"To see my child looking for help because he was afraid basically for his life, that cuts you deep," he said, who also offered a warning to other parents. "Think of every scenario and make sure that children know and also practice it. Practice your situations and scenarios just like fire drills."