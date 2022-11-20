Ryan Reynolds Wrote a 'Full Deadpool Christmas Movie' Years Ago -- So What Happened to It?

Getty

It's been four years since "Deadpool 2" came out and apparently Reynolds has been sitting on this script for just as long!

Fans have been waiting years and years now for another installment of Ryan Reynold's "Deadpool" franchise only to find out there's been a "full" Christmas movie script sitting around for four years?!

The actor who championed a solo movie for the "Merc with a Mouth" for years before finally bringing it to the silver screen in the blockbuster 2016 "Deadpool" talked about what could have been in a new interview with Big Issue.

According to Reynolds, he'd gone so far as to partner up with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote both released "DP" films on the light-hearted film only to see it sidelined for nearly four years now.

"It got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made," Reynolds explained, saying that he would still love to see "a song-and-dance number in a 'Deadpool' movie. Disney merged with Fox in 2019.

Perhaps that sentiment is why around the same time as this script was being written, Reynolds and his team released "Once Upon a Deadpool" for the holidays, a PG-13 version of "Deadpool 2."

It's not quite the same thing, but it shows that Reynolds was making that association between the superhero in a red suit with the holiday about that other guy in a red suit. Marvel Comics has certainly had fun with Deadpool and the holidays over the years.

"Maybe one day we'll get to make that movie," Reynolds said of the finished script. "It's not a musical, but it's a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day."

Instead, he's been partnered with the same co-writers working on the third installment of the "Deadpool" franchise, which has the hefty job of pulling Deadpool from the fringe Fox Marvel universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper -- and the excitement of bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine along for the ride.

Disney has also promised the threequel, currently slated for release on November 8, 2024, will maintain the franchise's R-rating. Considering "Guardians of the Galaxy" is releasing a holiday special, there's certainly room for that kind of fun in the MCU these days.

And now that fans know there's a script just sitting there, you can bet there will begin a low roar that will only grow until Kevin Feige finally acknowledges them and agrees to do something with it.

"Deadpool" was a massive franchise for Fox, so it would be foolish for Disney to not capitalize on it while it's still relatively fresh and exciting.