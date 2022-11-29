That '90s Show Trailer: The Formans and Their Smoky Basement Return In First Footage!

Netflix

The revival debuts January on Netflix.

Ready to head back to Wisconsin?

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for its "That '70s Show" revival series, "That '90s Show," with returning stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp back as Red and Kitty Forman.

The new series, set in 1995, revolves around the pair's granddaughter Leia -- daughter of Eric and Donna from the OG series -- as she visits them for the summer.

"When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen," reads the official synopsis from the streamer. "With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago."

"Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well ... Red," it adds.

The trailer includes a new version of the classic series' "In the Street" theme song ... and, of course, the original show's classic stoner circle.

While they aren't featured in the teaser, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama are all expected to make cameos throughout the season.

The 10-episode series debuts January 19, 2023.