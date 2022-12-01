Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer Is Finally Here -- See Indy Back In Action!

The footage features Indy cracking his whip, punching Nazis and a de-aged Harrison Ford.
Harrison Ford is back in his fedora, trusty whip in hand, in the first trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a title which was confirmed for the first time on Thursday alongside the footage.
In the clip, John Rhys-Davies waxes poetic on their past adventures, as Ford's titular adventurer says, "those days have come and gone." As a montage of action from the film is shown, he adds in a voiceover, "I don't believe in magic, but a few times in my life, I've seen things. Things I can't explain. And I've come to believe it's not co much what you believe, it's how hard you believe it."
The footage highlights some of the de-aged footage of Ford (below), which will be featured in the movie's opening scene, as well as clips of him cracking his whip and punching Nazis alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- who apparently plays his goddaughter in the film.
The James Mangold-directed flick also stars Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mikkelsen -- and features a score from the great John Williams.
It hits theaters June 30, 2023.