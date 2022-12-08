Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Spotlight In Netflix Series

Netflix

A clip of Archie's accent went viral on Twitter, as the pair share an inside look at their home lives on the limited series.

"Harry & Megan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new limited series for Netflix, doesn't just put the pair and their royal drama front and center, but also offers up some very rare glimpses of their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Three of the show's six episodes dropped overnight and within the first five minutes of the first hour, some home video shot by Meghan shows the proud parents walking with Archie around the grounds of their Montecito, California home -- as William pushes Lilibet in a carriage. The adorable little boy is heard saying it's "beautiful" outside.

"It's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what happened and also who we are," Meghan says of their reasoning for doing the doc in the first place, as more family photos are shown -- including one in which they celebrate Archie's birthday with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can and also understanding the role that they play in this really historical family," she continues, before Harry adds, "As a dad and as parents, I think consent is a really key piece to this. That if you have children, it should be your consent as to what you share."

From “Harry and Meghan”: Meghan Markle shows son Archie a photo of Princess Diana on the wall of their home and says, “That’s grandma Diana”. pic.twitter.com/n1i63tnT9P — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 8, 2022 @MikeSington

More family photos show Archie rest on his mother's stomach while pregnant with Lilibet, before footage is seen of Meghan showing the baby a photo of the late Princess Diana. "Who is that?" she asked the boy as they look at Diana's picture on the wall of their home, "Hi grandma. That's your grandma, Diana."

Harry is also seen reading to daughter Lilibet, while other photos show Meghan holding the baby girl in her nursery.

In the second episode, Harry talks about the responsibilities that come with having mixed race children and how being with Meghan has really opened his eyes, as he reflected on why they've spoken out on racial injustice.

"My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race and I'm really proud of that," he says at one point. "When my kids grow up and they look back at this moment and they turn to me and say, 'What did you do in this moment?' I want to be able to give them an answer."

"I think it's such a responsibility as human beings, that if you bring a small person into this world, that you should be doing everything you can do make the world a better place for them," he says, as footage shows him walking around their property again with Archie. "But what's most important for the two of us to that we don't repeat the same mistakes that our parents made."

In one of the cutest moments of the three episodes dropped so far, Harry sings "Hi Ho" from "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," before him and Archie take a moment to look at hummingbirds at a bird feeder. "We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again," he tells his son, who asks "Why?" After his dad tells him, "because they're scared of humans," Archie disregards the answer entirely and exclaims, "I've got a dirty foot mama, because I was with you! I got a dirty foot."

The child's American accent can be heard plain as day, getting quite a reaction on social media.

More episodes will drop next Thursday on Netflix.