Sister Wives Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They're Officially Separated

Getty

"Janelle has made it very clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me."

Following his divorce from Christine Brown, the reality TV star confirmed rumblings he and wife Janelle Brown have also split in a sneak peek of the show's upcoming "Sister Wives: One on One" special.

In the preview, which was shown at the end of last night's season finale, Kody tells host Sukanya Krishnan, "I am separated from Janelle. And I am divorced from Christine." Janelle also confirmed, "We've been separated for several months."

"Janelle has made it very clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me," he adds in the footage.

Janelle is the polygamist's second wife and the two had a spiritual marriage back in 1993. They share six children together.

Kody first married Meri back in 1990, but divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry fourth wife Robyn instead. He and Meri remain spiritually married, though their relationship became more platonic over time. In the preview for the special, it appears Kody did consider "reconciling" with her at one point, but that ultimately didn't happen.

He was also married to Christine from 1994 until they split last year.

The Janelle-Kody separation shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who's been watching the most recent season of the show.

Tensions have also been brewing between Kody, his other three wives and his 18 children, some of whom felt they were being iced out in favor of newest wife Robyn and their children together throughout the pandemic. Janelle and her sons with Kody were especially frustrated, as they believed Robyn was behind his strict COVID rules, which led to serious division in the family.

At one point, the couple's son Gabe broke down in tears as he made it seem like he and his father had stopped communicating with each other, as Janelle revealed they were "very estranged."

"To be honest with you I really don't know if I want to do the work. It feels like I'm being forced to choose between my children and this group," Janelle said in last night's finale. "I don't feel like my children are welcome."

"I don't even recognize this family. Something has really changed for me," she added. "This is like the ultimate test of our family. Can we hold it together with all of this?"