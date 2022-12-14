Henry Cavill Confirms He's Out (Again) as Superman, James Gunn Writing 'Younger' Take

Getty

"My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."

Just two months after exciting the entire fanbase with the announcement of his return as Superman, Henry Cavill has confirmed reports that it's all over -- already and again.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Cavill said that having just come from a meeting with new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, "It's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

He went on to say that he'd been told by the studio to announce his return in October, "prior to their hire." He added, "This news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that," Cavill continued. "James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

He concluded his message with a shout-out to his loyal fans, allowing for a time of mourning while reminding them, "Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! "My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."

Following their meeting with Cavill, Gunn tweeted out that he and Safran are "big fans" of the actor and "talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

As for the Superman franchise, Gunn confirmed part of The Hollywood Reporter's bombshell report about the future of the DC Universe in that Cavill is out by sharing that he was stepping up to write a new Superman film that "will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life."

One of the unique aspects of the DC Extended Universe in recent years was that it was casting older actors to portray some of its iconic actors, like Cavill (39) and Ben Affleck (50) as a more grizzled Batman.

Gunn had previously stated that he and Safran are developing a ten-year trajectory for the entire DCU, so it would make sense that they're looking fresher, younger approach to Superman, and likely other DCU heroes as well.

Jason Momoa (43) and Gal Gadot's (37) futures as Aquaman and Wonder Woman were also uncertain, per THR's report. "WW" director Patty Jenkins came out with a statement assuring fans she "never walked away" and was willing to tweak her script, but it just wasn't an option. As for Momoa, THR suggested he might be dropped as Aquaman and picked up as anti-hero Lobo.

There is a lot of history between Superman and Lobo, and Gunn likes to pull more obscure, oddball characters for his comic book projects, so maybe he's looking to have the two meet up sooner than later.

In a series of fan answers in his initial Twitter thread, Gunn confirmed he was writing the Superman film, but did not have a director yet lined up. He also said that they'd spoken with Affleck "because he wants to direct [and] we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project."

Gunn promised in the thread that he and Safran "have a DC slate ready to go," but they're waiting until the new year to share the details on their first projects.