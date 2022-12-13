Patty Jenkins Weighs in on Wonder Woman 3 Getting Scrapped: 'I Never Walked Away'

Getty

The director also offers fans a status on "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron," which may not be as dead as speculated amid franchise changes following "The Rise of Skywalker."

The fallout from the bombshell report suggesting that James Gunn and Peter Safran are about to clean house at the new DC Universe has gotten so explosive, "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has weighed in.

In the wake of the initial report, which had indicated that Gunn and Safran didn't see Jenkins's script as working with their new direction for the DC, the narrative evolved to say that it was Jenkins had walked away in the face of possible pushes to change her story.

In her long explanation about what did and didn't happen with "Wonder Woman 3," Jenkins also touched on the long-gestating "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" spinoff, saying while she's "not one to talk about private career matters," she was doing so here to combat "inaccuracies."

Jenkins explained that she'd finally left "Rogue Squadron" because it wasn't coming together fast enough and she didn't want to continue to delay a third "Wonder Woman" film.

She explained that a new deal was made with her that would allow her to return to the "Star Wars" universe after her DCU obligations were complete, which she said is still alive, with the film still considered in "active development."

"I don't know if it will happen or not," she wrote. "We never do until the development process is complete, but i look forward to its potential ahead."

But while she can look ahead to a possible "Rogue Squadron" film, it would appear that Wonder Woman is firmly in her rearview mirror. And yet, she pushed back against the idea that this was her decision.

"I never walked away," she wrote. "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

She acknowledged all the changes going on at DC right now, and how difficult it can be to make decisions during a period of transition. But she urged everyone to not mean that this chapter of Wonder Woman need end on a sour note.

"I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films," she wrote, offering well wishes for a great future for the character, and heaping praise on the two women most associated with her, Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot.

In a comment on her tweet, Gunn wrote, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

Gunn and Safran were hired to bring a cohesive vision to the DC Universe, and what they've been working on is a streamlined story narrative across various media, including television, games and film.

After THR's story broke -- and then broke fandom -- Gunn released a statement that neither refuted nor confirmed anything in the original story, but suggested that they are approaching this period with great care.

"Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not," he began in a Twitter thread last Thursday. "Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we're still just beginning."

"Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming," he continued.

"But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not."

"We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives," he concluded.