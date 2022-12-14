Lizzo and Seth Meyers Play Truth or Shot, Leave Inappropriate VMs in Funniest 'Day Drinking' Ever

NBC

"You're laughing at a lot of dumb s--- today," Seth slurs to Lizzo, who responds, "Well ... you're welcome."

It's always fun when Seth Meyers invites one of his celebrity friends to go "Day Drinking" on "Late Night," but we're not sure it's ever been as funny as when he and Lizzo got totally blitzed together.

Seth and the "About Damn Time" singer took turns playing various games that invariably wound up with them both taking shots, but it was the slow descent into madness and laughter that made this segment one of the funniest things we've seen all year.

Their first game was all about Lizzo's fashion, with Seth showing her various outfits. If she could recall where she wore it, he would drink. If not, the next shot was hers.

We loved her response when he asked her how she could possibly remember where she wore one dress, with her deadpanning, "I was there."

This created an impromptu moment when Seth shared that Lizzo thought one of his writers was Paul Rudd because he was still wearing a mask. We'll admit, we can see it a bit in the eyes and Lizzo was right in that Paul would totally play that prank.

Seth decided that it would be a lot more fun to wait until the end of the segment to unmask this "Paul Rudd" -- Scooby-Doo style -- to capture Lizzo's reaction after a day of drinking. Boy, was that the right call!

During the usual segment where Seth creates horrific concoctions by mixing random drinks inspired by something to do with his fellow day drinker, he learned a little something from Lizzo, namely how to "wag the bag."

Turns out, if you rip into a boxed win and pull the bag out, you then slap the bag and chug it from the spigot. Let's just say, Seth got wine all over himself and then Lizzo made it clear this wasn't her first wag the bag (as Seth pointed out).

During a game inspired by her "Truth Hurts" song, they basically skipped the Dare and played Truth or Shot. This meant Lizzo had to answer questions like the most absurd demand on her rider and the most overrated artist in music. Seth was asked the most famous penis he's ever seen.

Honestly, by this point, they were both so hammered, it didn't matter what was going on because it was hilarious. We already knew Seth was a very silly drunk, but it turns out Lizzo is just as silly and perhaps even more giggly.

We were not prepared for Seth randomly deciding that the best thing to do when they're both three sheets to the wind is to leave a voicemail for his father. Let's just say, he had to call back and apologize for whatever that just was!

We'd be lying if we said our jaws didn't hurt a little bit from laughing right along with all the absurdity, which reached new heights when Seth introduced a new segment he admitted was "f---ing dumb; it's the dumbest one we've ever done."

Dubbed "Nog Nog Jokes," this game required Seth to ask an eggnog-themed knock-knock joke. If Lizzo laughed, she drank. If not, he did. Lizzo was feeling confident, but Seth reminded her, "You're laughing at a lot of dumb s--- today."

"Well," Lizzo said with a pause, before nailing the landing by adding, "You're welcome."