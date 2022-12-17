Cecily Strong to Leave Saturday Night Live: 'Tonight We Send Off One of the Best'

NBC

Strong is tied for fourth-longest tenure in "SNL" history, currently in her eleventh season.

In a shocking announcement just hours before the final "Saturday Night Live" of the season, the show's official social media accounts announced it would be the final episode for Cecily Strong.

Sharing a few signature clips and shots from her long years with the show, "SNL" captioned their slideshow on Instagram, "Tonight we send off one of the best ever to do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!"

The slideshow opened with a hand-written message: "Well miss you, Cecily!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her eleventh season on the NBC staple, Strong is the second-longest tenured current cast member, after Kenan Thompson, and is tied for fourth on the all-time list with Fred Armisen, Al Franken (who came and went), and Kate McKinnon, who left at the close of the last season. Only Thompson (20 Seasons), Darrell Hammond (14) and Seth Meyers (13) have stayed longer.

Strong joined the show as a featured player alongside Aidy Bryant, who also left last spring, for Season 38 in 2012. She quickly established herself as one of the most versatile and talented players the show had ever seen.

Strong was absent for the first few episodes of the current season as she was appearing in the Los Angeles production of "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe."

The actress will next be seen starring in Season 2 of the musical comedy series "Schmigadoon!" on Apple TV+. But "SNL" fans will get one last chance to enjoy her work as the series wraps 2022 with host Austin Butler and musical guest Lizzo tonight.