Don Lemon Breaks Down Paying Tribute to Late CNN Correspondent Drew Griffin

Don Lemon got emotional as he announced on "CNN This Morning" the death of veteran investigative correspondent Drew Griffin.

"So, we have some very sad news to tell you today," Lemon said. "Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist Drew Griffin has passed away. Drew was with the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004."

He then cited Griffin's many accomplishments -- the reporter who had long been a part of the network's investigative unit had won Murrow, Emmy, and Peabody awards -- before becoming quite emotional.

"I'm sorry," Lemon said apologetically.

Don Lemon breaks down in tears reporting the death of his colleague Drew Griffin. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/6kJOsvzA9I — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 19, 2022 @MikeSington

“I know this is tough for you," co-host Kaitlan Collins said, "You said he was one of the first people you met at CNN." Lemon began to cry as he said once again, "I'm sorry."

"Drew was such a gifted storyteller," Collins said as they took the show to commercial break. He later apologized for "breaking down earlier," after a tribute to his colleague was shown on air (below).

Griffin's reporting had an impact far and wide, including investigations that led to the resignation of the VA secretary and Uber implementing new safety features.

"Drew's death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession," a statement from CNN CEO Chris Licht said. "A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way."

The reporter died Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 60.

Griffin is survived by wife Margot and three children Ele Gast, Louis and Miles Griffin as well as two grandchildren.