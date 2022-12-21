Teresa's Family Feud, Melissa Cheating Rumors Explode In RHONJ Season 13 Trailer

Bravo

Louie threatens to punch Joe Gorga "in the f---ing face," while Teresa and Melissa go at it.

If this explosive trailer is any indication, it's going to be one helluva season on "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The Season 13 trailer dropped Wednesday, giving fans some insight into all the drama that went down leading up to Teresa Giudice's big wedding to Louie Ruelas back in August -- especially the never-ending and always-intensifying family feud between them, T's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

At one point, the foursome appear to be really going at it at a 1920s-themed bash that went down on August 2, just a couple weeks before the nuptials. In the footage, Joe needs to be held back, while Teresa tells Melissa, "Get off of me!"

Later in the trailer, Joe confronts Louie at a guys' dinner -- getting heated as he tells him, "My wife's not in the f---ing wedding, f--- you. Her family's not in the wedding, f--- them. I'm gonna break your f---ing balls, f---ing right now."

The fight between them also goes down after Jennifer Aydin is heard gossiping about rumors Melissa cheated on Joe -- saying, "She saw Melissa in the backseat and she was making out with another guy."

While it's unclear who the "she" is in that situation, Teresa is then seen telling her brother and sister-in-law, "I don't think you guys are happy." With that, Joe tells her, "F--- you," before storming away. He and Louie almost get physical as well -- as Louie is heard exclaiming, "I'm gonna f---ing punch him in the f---ing face because I got nothing to lose."

The trailer ends with Teresa saying, "She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart, she got her wish."

Buckle up -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns February 7 on Bravo.