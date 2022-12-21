Briana DeJesus Walks Off Teen Mom Reunion, Refuses to Film as a Group with Costars

MTV

"I don't feel comfortable," she said -- before her ex then refused to film with her too.

It wouldn't be a "Teen Mom" reunion without a walk off ... and it didn't take long for Briana DeJesus to do just that, before it really even got started!

Part 1 of the "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" aired last night and it was going to be the first time DeJesus and Ashley Jones had been in the same room since getting into a massive fight while filming the upcoming season of "Teen Mom Family Reunion."

The idea of coming face-to-face was apparently too much for Briana, who started freaking out moments before Ashley was set to walk out on stage to join the entire cast for a group interview.

The full first five minutes of the show can be viewed below:

"I feel like this set up is not what I want it to be because I don't feel comfortable," said DeJesus, before she was seen walking away from the group to go backstage.

"I just thought I could do it, but no, I can't. I can't," she said to producers, her voice cracking with emotion. "It's just major anxiety and this is my first time seeing her and I don't think I can keep my composure."

Costar Jade Cline followed her backstage, where Briana told her, "I just can't. I can't be next to her. I can't do it."

"It's so not okay, uncomfortable and f---ed up," Jade told her, agreeing it was awkward, "We're all sitting there with all these feelings."

With that, producers decided to "pivot" and had Briana remain backstage while Ashley joined the other women.

"We are obviously missing Briana, who made the choice not to sit out here," Dr. Drew said to the audience as they really started to film. "If you want the full story, you need to watch 'Teen Mom Family Reunion,' which premieres in a couple of weeks."'

As we previously reported, Ashley and Briana got into it while filming Season 2 of "Family Reunion," in which Jones allegedly spit on DeJesus during a very heated fight also involving their mothers. To see what their costars told TooFab about the "crazy" moment and their beef with Ashley, click here.

Later in the show, Briana's ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughter Nova came out to speak on his gambling addiction and his fractured relationship with DeJesus.

"We don't speak," he confirmed. "It kind of popped off when I did the podcast with [Kailyn Lowry] when they had that whole lawsuit thing going on."

He also confirmed he didn't want Briana to join him on stage as he spoke with hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa, saying if she wanted to speak, they could do it at home.

"Not out here. We didn't talk all season. This is a reunion about the season, why talk now?" he explained. "I'm playing myself, I'm not stupid, I'm not talking to her right now. You guys don't get that, you don't get that from me, not right now."

He said he hoped things could be "copacetic" between them going forward and noted that while they had an agreement in place about Nova, "that s--- went AWOL." With that, he left the stage and Briana came out solo. The episode ended with her saying, "I feel like a lot of things that he's said are just not true."