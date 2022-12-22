Jeff Garlin to Join Season 4 of Never Have I Ever After The Goldbergs Misconduct Allegations

Getty

He joins the Mindy Kaling-created series as a kind man with a knack for making amazing sandwiches

Jeff Garlin is joining the cast of Mindy Kaling-created series, "Never Have I Ever," his first gig since exiting "The Goldbergs" last year.

In season four of Netflix's "Never Have I Ever," Jeff will take on the role of Len, a kind man with a knack for making amazing sandwiches, per Variety. He forms a bond with Mirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) and makes her reconsider her view on romantic relationships.

"Never Have I Ever" (co-created by Kaling) tells the story of an Indian American teenager named Devi who comes of age while navigating the pressures of high school, home life and her budding romantic relationships. Season four of the series will be its last and will be available to stream on Netflix in March 2023.

Garlin left "The Goldbergs" in December 2021, following allegations of and investigations into inappropriate behavior on set. Before his exit was confirmed, he told Vanity Fair that he did "nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination" and chalked up any verbal harassment claims as "a joke that was completely missed."

"My opinion is, I have my process about how I’m funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace," he added at the time.

He also revealed that "HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set."

After his exit in Season 9, producers decided to keep his character in the show for the rest of the episodes -- utilizing stand-ins, lines of dialogue that had already been recorded off-camera and unused or alternate takes to Frankenstein him into important scenes.

Garlin was eventually killed off in the show's season 10 premiere.