Movies in 2022 Deserving a Rewatch

One film in particular moved audiences in ways never thought imagined in a superhero movie
2022 was a big year for movies! Highly anticipated sequels like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Scream" put butts in seats with the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster nabbing a spot in the billion-dollar club.
While another sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", moved audiences in ways never thought imagined in a superhero movie.
With the plethora of content in 2022, here are TooFab's editors picks for best movies of the year -- not in any particular order!
- Scream (Paramount+)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paramount+)
- Avatar: The Way of Water (In Theaters)
- The Woman King (Prime Video, Apple TV+)
- The Batman (HBO Max)
- Top Gun: Maverick (Apple TV+ and Prime Video)
- Fire Island (Hulu)
- The Black Phone (Peacock)
- Nope (Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV+)
- Prey (Hulu)
- Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+, Prime Video)
- Barbarian (Hulu)
- Hellraiser (Hulu)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In Theaters, Will Drop on Disney+)
- The Menu (Select Theaters)
- She Said (In Theaters)
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
- Violent Night (In Theaters)
- Do Revenge (Netflix)
- Bones and All (Select Theaters)
- Elvis (HBO Max)
- The Banshees of Inisherin (Select Theaters)
- Women Talking (Select Theaters)