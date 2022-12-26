Movies in 2022 Deserving a Rewatch

Netflix / Disney / Getty / MGM

One film in particular moved audiences in ways never thought imagined in a superhero movie

2022 was a big year for movies! Highly anticipated sequels like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Scream" put butts in seats with the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster nabbing a spot in the billion-dollar club.

While another sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", moved audiences in ways never thought imagined in a superhero movie.

With the plethora of content in 2022, here are TooFab's editors picks for best movies of the year -- not in any particular order!

- Scream (Paramount+)

- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paramount+)

- Avatar: The Way of Water (In Theaters)

- The Woman King (Prime Video, Apple TV+)

- The Batman (HBO Max)

- Top Gun: Maverick (Apple TV+ and Prime Video)

- Fire Island (Hulu)

- The Black Phone (Peacock)

- Nope (Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV+)

- Prey (Hulu)

- Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+, Prime Video)

- Barbarian (Hulu)

- Hellraiser (Hulu)

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In Theaters, Will Drop on Disney+)

- The Menu (Select Theaters)

- She Said (In Theaters)

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

- Violent Night (In Theaters)

- Do Revenge (Netflix)

- Bones and All (Select Theaters)

- Elvis (HBO Max)

- The Banshees of Inisherin (Select Theaters)