Movies in 2022 Deserving a Rewatch

Movies By TooFab Staff |
Netflix / Disney / Getty / MGM

One film in particular moved audiences in ways never thought imagined in a superhero movie

2022 was a big year for movies! Highly anticipated sequels like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Scream" put butts in seats with the Tom Cruise-led blockbuster nabbing a spot in the billion-dollar club.

While another sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", moved audiences in ways never thought imagined in a superhero movie.

With the plethora of content in 2022, here are TooFab's editors picks for best movies of the year -- not in any particular order!

- Scream (Paramount+)

- Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paramount+)

- Avatar: The Way of Water (In Theaters)

- The Woman King (Prime Video, Apple TV+)

- The Batman (HBO Max)

- Top Gun: Maverick (Apple TV+ and Prime Video)

- Fire Island (Hulu)

- The Black Phone (Peacock)

- Nope (Peacock, Prime Video, Apple TV+)

- Prey (Hulu)

- Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+, Prime Video)

- Barbarian (Hulu)

- Hellraiser (Hulu)

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (In Theaters, Will Drop on Disney+)

- The Menu (Select Theaters)

- She Said (In Theaters)

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

- Violent Night (In Theaters)

- Do Revenge (Netflix)

- Bones and All (Select Theaters)

- Elvis (HBO Max)

- The Banshees of Inisherin (Select Theaters)

- Women Talking (Select Theaters)

These Talk Show Hosts Revealed Their Worst Celebrity Guests Ever View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.