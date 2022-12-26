Most Bingeworthy TV Shows of 2022

Warner Media / Netflix

From superhero sitcoms to dramedy murder mysteries, 2022 provided an undeniable year of fantastic TV.

As 2022 is coming to a close, the TooFab staff is looking back on the flood of buzz-worthy shows we binged from the comfort of our own homes.

Series like "Euphoria" and "House of the Dragon" flexed their massive cult followings and network comedies like "Abbott Elementary" held their own against giant streaming platforms. From superhero sitcoms to dramedy murder mysteries, 2022 provided an undeniable year of fantastic TV.

If you thought there were already too many shows to catch up on, here is TooFab's editor picks for best TV shows of 2022 in no particular order!

- A League of Their Own (Watch on Prime Video)

- Stranger Things Season 4 (Watch on Netflix)

- The Bear (Watch on Hulu)

- What We Do In the Shadows Season 4 (Watch on Hulu)

- Peacemaker (Watch on HBO Max)

- Severance (Watch on Apple TV+)

- Our Flag Means Death (Watch on HBO Max)

- Reservation Dogs (Watch on Hulu)

- Pachinko (Watch on Apple TV+)

- Abbott Elementary (Watch on Hulu)

- White Lotus Season 2 (Watch on HBO Max)

- Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 (Watch on HBO Max)

- She-Hulk (Watch on Disney+)

- House of the Dragon (Watch on HBO Max)

- Tell Me Lies (Watch on Hulu)

- Reboot (Watch on Hulu)

- Interview with the Vampire (The Roku Channel, Prime Video)

- Andor (Watch on Disney+)

- Under the Banner of Heaven (Watch on Hulu)

- Bridgerton Season 2 (Watch on Netflix)

- Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (Watch on Hulu)

- Euphoria Season 2 (Watch on HBO Max)

- The Summer I Turned Pretty (Watch on Prime Video)

- Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Watch on Netflix)