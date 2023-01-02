Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition After Plow Accident

Getty

Officers responded to a "traumatic injury."

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized on New Year's Day following an accident involving a snow plow.

"As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his rep said in a statement.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," the statement concluded.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office also released a statement on the incident on Sunday night, saying they "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada."

"Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital," said officials. "Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident."

"The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

No other details were made immediately available.