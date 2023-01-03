Ryan Seacrest Claims Andy Cohen Didn't Acknowledge Him On New Year's Eve

Getty

"That's not true," said Kelly Ripa -- after Seacrest said Andy "did not turn around."

Ryan Seacrest called out Andy Cohen for allegedly not acknowledging him in Times Square as they both hosted dueling New Year's Eve countdowns.

On Tuesday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the duo talked about how they celebrated. Seacrest, of course, hosted ABC's "New Year’s Rockin' Eve," while Kelly Ripa's other very good friends Andy and Anderson Cooper were over on CNN.

"It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy. So, when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention," said Seacrest.

"I thought maybe I was in the shot. I just wanted to wave and say, 'Hi,'" he continued. "They have a great show. And Anderson, the best. He turns around and he says, 'Have a good show.' Class. Andy did not turn around."

Ripa immediately interjected, saying, "That's not true! He said he was trying to get your attention." Ryan, meanwhile, simply joked he was trying to tell them, "Guys, it's me, put me in your shot, put me in your background!"

Ryan did come up during Andy and Anderson's telecast, when guest Jack Black joked about the "rivalry" between Seacrest and Cohen. The Bravo star cracked that they would be "settling it tonight, at midnight on the main stage!" -- though the comments were clearly all in good fun.

Cohen had some regrets after hosting New Year's Eve in 2022 for CNN, after he referred to the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" crew as "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers" on air.

"I did wind up kind of throwing ABC under the bus. That is my only regret from the night because I really like Ryan Seacrest and he's a really nice guy," Andy later told Howard Stern, adding that he texted Ryan the next morning.

Referring to Cohen as a friend in a recent interview with EW, Seacrest said he was "sure" that comment came "from the alcohol because I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking."

While the so-called "rivalry" really isn't all that serious, Ripa at least had it easy this year when deciding which of her friends to watch as she and Mark Consuelos tuned in to all the NYE coverage.