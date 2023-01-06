Lisa Vanderpump Has Shady Reaction to Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit

Getty

Kyle Richards, meanwhile, liked a shady tweet about LVP ... before Sharon Stone applauded the news.

On Thursday, the "Days of Our Lives" actress confirmed that she was out, with PEOPLE saying it was a mutual decision between her and Bravo after her contract expired following the most recent season.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Shortly after the news broke, Vanderpump took to Twitter to share just two words: "Ding dong," as in, "the witch is dead."

She also responded to a few followers who called her out over her reaction:

Didn’t you say that already? — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2023 @LisaVanderpump

Kyle Richards apparently didn't love LVP's reaction either, as she was caught throwing a like on Twitter to one fan who responded to Vanderpump by saying, "Why didn’t you comment about vivienne westwood and have to comment on this?"

The news also got a reaction out of Sharon Stone, who commented on the Queens of Bravo Instagram page post about Rinna's exit.

Stone, who is neighbors with Dorit Kemsley and a board member for the now-infamous Homeless But Not Toothless charity, jumped into the comments to write "👏👏👏👏👏👏" -- though it's unclear if she was happy for Rinna's decision to leave, or thrilled Lisa was off the show.