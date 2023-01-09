Hospitalized Jeremy Renner Reveals Birthday Tribute That 'Made My Spirits Sing'

Instagram

The latest update came after he thanked hospital staff for their help.

Jeremy Renner is feeling the love as he continues to recover from his plowing accident.

The "Hawkeye" actor celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday from a hospital bed -- but made it a point to call out an organization close to his heart for their very special tribute.

The BASE Chicago, an organization which provides academic support to student athletes to ensure they "succeed academically and graduate high school with a winning game plan for success after graduation," posted a video showing children in the program holding up signs spelling his name.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Set to 50 Cent's "In da Club," they danced to the lyrics, "Go shawty, it's your birthday." The org captioned the post, "Sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🍰🎉🎁🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️ to @jeremyrenner. Have a great day 😊🙏🏽👍🏽 Sending our ❤️ #thebaseway💪🙌⚾️📚🙏🏽❤️"

Renner, who has worked with the organization in the past, responded in the comments -- writing, "I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you 🙏. You’ve made my spirits sing!!!!"

The post comes after he shared a photo from his hospital bed on Friday, thanking the staff for their support. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote in his Instagram Story, alongside the picture of him surrounded by the team (above).

Since his hospitalization last week, Renner has also shared footage of his "ICU spa moment" as he got a scalp massage in bed, as well as a selfie. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the latter post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Marvel costars Chris Evans and Hailee Steinfeld both shared tributes to Renner on his birthday as well.

"Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way ❤️," Evans shared on his Instagram Story.

Steinfeld, who also starred on "Hawkeye," shared video of the pair to her Story as well -- and wrote, "HBD Friend."

According to Renner's publicist, he was injured while "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together."