Pregnant Kate Chastain Says 'Below Deck' Prepared Her for Motherhood: 'I'm Ready!' (Exclusive)

Getty

Her experience with "drunk charter guests" should come in handy.

Kate Chastain has a baby on board -- and the "Below Deck" star believes her reality show past will come in handy once she gives birth.

Chastain, 40, joined the Bravo reality show on its second season in 2014 and continued to put up with some pretty demanding guests until 2020, when she quit after six seasons.

"I've always hoped to be a mom, so this was just a dream come true," she told TooFab while promoting her appearance on "The Traitors," a new reality competition show for Peacock.

"I'm expecting it's going to be a lot of work, that's what I hear. I'm buckling up for that," she continued. "But I was on 'Below Deck' for so long, it's a lot of work on that. I feel like all my years working on yachts, being a chief stew ... I mean drunk charter guests and some of my crew are the equivalent of a toddler, so I'm ready. I'm ready!"

The 40-year-old former Chief Stew revealed she was expecting back in December, telling People at the time that she was "absolutely thrilled to become a mother," before showing off her growing bump on Instagram.

"The Traitors" is Chastain's first foray back into reality TV since she left "Below Deck," telling TooFab she was "very nervous" to do a competition show due to her "very competitive" nature.

On the show, she and a group of reality TV stars compete against a group of "civilians" -- "or normal" people -- in a Scottish castle for a cash prize.

"I don't trust that when I get competitive I'm gonna be fully in control of my best actions. But the fact that it was in a Scottish castle really convinced me," she continued, saying the castle and host Alan Cumming were the biggest selling points for signing on.

"He's probably one of the most lovey, darling, charming, wonderful humans I've ever encountered and he dresses amazing," she added of Cumming.