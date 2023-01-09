Reza Farahan Pitching New Home Renovation Show with Husband Adam Post-Shahs (Exclusive)

Getty

Farahan says the pair recently bought the house directly across the street from theirs for the project.

"Shahs of Sunset" may have come to a sudden end at Bravo, but Reza Farahan's time in reality TV is far from over.

The show was given the axe last April after nine seasons on the air, with sources telling TMZ at the time that the network simply believed the show had "run its course." That was news to Farahan, who said he found out about the cancelation from TMZ when the story broke.

Nearly nine months after the decision, Farahan is back on reality TV with Peacock's "The Traitor" ... and, while promoting the show, he told TooFab he and husband Adam Neely are already pitching their next project.

"Now we're really excited. We actually bought the house across the street from us, the house that faces our house," he explained. "There was a lady living there for 50 years and she was gonna sell it. I ran across the street, I wrote a note, I left it under her door, I said, 'I wanna buy the house,' she sold it to us."

"Adam and I wrote and are pitching a renovation show around our house that's gonna be across the street from us," he added. "People are like, 'Are you gonna buy up the neighborhood?!'"

Before that, however, "The Traitors," a reality show where he and a group of reality TV stars compete against a group of "civilians" -- "or normal" people -- in a Scottish castle for a cash prize.

"I was a huge Big Brother fan and had always wanted to do The Amazing Race, Big Brother or one of those competition shows. So when this opportunity present itself and I was in a coma from Shahs getting canceled, I was like this will be a great reprieve to go hang out in a castle, which appeals to my Persian-ity," he joked. "I have a lot of relatives who have houses that are actually nicer than the castle we stayed in."

"Our castle was a little drafty, I have to say," he added.

Costar Kate Chastain also told TooFab she thought Reza would "be the one to watch going in," feeling he would be a "natural" in a show full of deception.

"I take it as a compliment," he laughed. "I come from nine seasons of Shahs of Sunset, so I was always waiting for someone to come for me!"