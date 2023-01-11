The View's Sunny Hostin Reveals She Had a Breast Reduction & Got Liposuction

Getty

"The View's" Sunny Hostin is opening up about going under the knife.

In an interview with People for its latest issue, the 54-year-old daytime talk show host shared that she had plastic surgery last year, revealing she had a breast reduction and got liposuction.

Hostin detailed what led to her decision to have the cosmetics procedures as well as how she feels about her body now.

"I feel like a better version of myself," she told People. "It was a health decision and a self-care decision."

Sunny explained how she decided to look into plastic surgery following years of experiencing back pain and struggling with her body image, the latter beginning when she was young. "By the time I was 16, I was a double-D," she said.

The lawyer -- who shares son Gabriel, 20, and daughter Paloma, 16, with husband Emmanuel Hostin -- went on to share how her breasts changed after becoming a mom. "I couldn't imagine my breasts would get bigger with childbirth -- however, they did."

And after she joined "The View" and became a permanent co-host in 2016, Hostin said her struggles with her body only worsened.

"My waist was small, but my top was so big I would wear a minimizer bra and a sports bra or a binder all the time," she explained. "Or I would get a very large dress, and then my stylist would put clips on the back of my dress so that everything would fit."

However, it wasn't until April 2022 that Sunny said she had reached her breaking point, and decided to make a change. While getting ready for The White House Correspondents' Dinner, Hostin recalled how she went to zip up her Toni Maticevski gown, only to discover that the dress' bra didn't fit her breasts.

"I was crying," she said. "I couldn't lift my hand because my boobs were going to fall out. [Musical group] Bell Biv DeVoe wanted to take a picture with me. I was like, 'Oh God, they're going to have these pictures of my boobs hanging out.'"

Following the event, Sunny said she made an appointment with a New York City plastic surgery as well as a breast specialist, before undergoing a breast reduction and lift, in addition to having liposuction on her chin and waist, in August 2022.

The ABC News correspondent described the recovery as "not glamorous," however, she, fortunately, had a private nurse to help her during her two-week recovery. While the process seemed not so fun -- including a few days of drainage tubes -- Hostin said she "was up and walking around in three days. I was back to work in two weeks, and I was doing Pilates in two months."

As for how she's doing now, Sunny said she's feeling good in her own skin. "Now I prance around nude all the time at my house -- I feel great," she told People. "I don't know, you may see me naked on 'The View!'"

Following her positive experience, Hostin shared that she hopes to work on ending the stigma surrounding plastic surgery.

"I thought I would feel shame, like, 'Oh my God, I'm doing plastic surgery like all these crazy celebrities.' But I don't feel shame at all," she admitted. "And I hope sharing my story will help more people. If they're feeling so body-conscious, the way I was -- they can do what they need to do to feel better."