Ted Lasso Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Face-Off

Apple TV+

Things are heating up between the two former friends

It looks as if the third season of "Ted Lasso" picks up right where we left off.

In a sneak peek from Apple TV+ a first look image was released showing Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nathan (Nick Mohammed) going head-to-head after last season positioned them as unlikely rivals.

The award-winning comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Sarah Niles. It is executive produced by Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television.

The new season will hit the streamer in spring 2023.