Ted Lasso Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Face-Off

Things are heating up between the two former friends
It looks as if the third season of "Ted Lasso" picks up right where we left off.
In a sneak peek from Apple TV+ a first look image was released showing Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Nathan (Nick Mohammed) going head-to-head after last season positioned them as unlikely rivals.
The award-winning comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Sarah Niles. It is executive produced by Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television.
The new season will hit the streamer in spring 2023.
While never confirmed, it is widely believed that the third season of the beloved series will be its last -- with even Sudeikis saying back in 2021 that he envisioned a three-season arc and writer/actor Brett Goldstein appearing to indicate that was the intent in the writers room.