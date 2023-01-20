Rescuers Attempt to Track Missing Actor Julian Sands Using Cell Phone Pings

Getty

His phone pinged twice after he was reported missing.

The search continues for missing actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy in California last week.

Sands, who starred in films including "A Room with a View," "Warlock" and "Arachnophobia," was reported missing by his wife last Friday, January 13. Just yesterday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a new statement on the search.

"On January 15, 2023, phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area. Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure," it read. "A delayed ping through Sands' Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy."

The area, they said, was checked by ground searches and by helicopter -- but neither "were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr. Sands."

"Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening," they continued. "However, the search continues by helicopter and drones when the weather permits. Additional ground searches will be scheduled when the weather improves, and it is safe for our rescue crews. "

Though the actor's son and family members reportedly took to the area with "an experienced hiker" to join the search, the Sheriff's Department "urges everyone to stay away from that area," calling it "extremely dangerous even for the skilled hiker."

"Current weather conditions and low cloud coverage makes it very difficult to deploy resources to that area when a hiker goes missing," they warned. "When we do deploy resources, the weather plays a huge factor on what resources we can use."