Rick and Morty Voice and Co-Creator, Justin Roiland, Out After Domestic Abuse Charges

Adult Swim

Adult Swim announced it has ended its association with Roiland -- co-creator Dan Harmon remains as work on Season 7 continues, and the lead voice roles will be recast.

A major change both on the screen and behind the scenes of "Rick and Morty," as Adult Swim announced it "has ended its association" with co-creator Justin Roiland.

Roiland was not just a co-creator and part of the creative force behind the popular and acclaimed animated series, he was the voice of both lead characters, along with many side characters.

The decision comes on the heels of Roiland being charged in Orange County with felony domestic abuse. He was charged and arrested earlier this month in regards to an alleged 2020 incident.

According to NBC News, Roiland is facing "one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit."

The charges involve an unnamed woman Roiland was allegedly dating at the time. In response, he pleaded not guilty and was released on bond. "We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible," his attorney T. Edward Welbourn said in a statement.

"Rick and Morty" received a massive 70-episode order from Adult Swim five years ago, with more than half of those episodes yet to come. Work is currently underway on the show's seventh season, with a commitment through Season 10.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Roiland will continue to be credited as a co-creator of the popular series, but co-creator Dan Harmon will become the sole showrunner.

Roiland is still involved with multiple projects at Hulu. He is a co-creator and main voice actor on animated comedy "Solar Opposites," which has been picked up through Season 5, as well as an executive producer and voice actor on "Koala Man." TooFab has reached out to representatives from Hulu for comment.

Squanch Games, developer of the popular "High on Life" game, announced Tuesday on the game's official Twitter account that Roiland, who co-founded the company in 2016, had resigned on January 16.