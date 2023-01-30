Annie Wersching Remembered by Vampire Diaries, Last of Us, 24 and Star Trek Costars

Getty

Paul Wesley, Kiefer Sutherland, Jeri Ryan and more pay tribute following her death.

Hollywood is remembering and celebrating the late Annie Wersching, who died at the age of 45 over the weekend following a battle with cancer.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall," her husband Stephen Full said in a statement to Deadline.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family...'" he added.

Wersching is survived by her husband, as well as the couple's three children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie.

Wersching is known for her work on shows including "24," "The Rookie," "The Vampire Diaries," "Timeless," "Bosch" and "Marvel's Runaways." One of her last roles was portraying the Borg Queen on Season 2 of "Picard." She also voiced and provided a motion capture performance for Tess in "The Last of Us" video game.

A GoFundMe has been organized by "Runaways" costar Ever Carradine for her family, "so they can continue to live life in a way that they know would make Annie proud." The page was shared by many of the actors who shared tributes to Wersching after news of her death was made public.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching," said "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. "She was a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know. Please consider contributing to the Gofundme page set up in her name."

"24" star Kiefer Sutherland wrote, "The world lost a light today @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was."

His onscreen daughter Elisha Cuthbert added, "Our time together will never be forgotten. My condolences go out to @anniewersching family and close friends."

The official "Star Trek" account honored Wersching as well, saying they were "heartbroken" by her loss. "Her talent and charisma were undeniable and she will be deeply missed by the Star Trek family," they added.

"Picard" star Jeri Ryan shared a tribute of her own, saying, "What a beautiful, bright light was lost today. I'm so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching."

"My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her," she added. "A GoFundMe has been set up for her family by @officialevercarradine . Please give if you can. RIP, beautiful Annie."

"Star Trek: Discovery" star Doug Jones wrote, "A true loss to our Trek family, and to television. May she rest in God’s peace. #RIP #AnnieWersching."

"I just heard about this. Losing a member of the Trek fam is always heartbreaking," added "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" star Anson Mount. "All of my love & condolences to the friends and family of #AnnieWersching."

"The Last of Us" creator Neil Druckmann also paid tribute.

"Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being," he wrote. "My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

Merle Dandridge, who voiced Marlene in the video game and played her on the HBO series, added, "Good night, Dear @Wersching You are loved. Thank you for all of it. #Tess #TheLastOfUs"

Carradine led the "Runways" tributes, saying, "We lost a ray of sunshine today. Love you @Wersching."

Costar James Marsters also tweeted, "Just heard the heartbreaking news that Annie has passed away. She made life on the Runaway’s set a joy. Leaves three wonderful, young children behind who could use a hand right now."

"My dear, sweet friend Annie Wersching passed away this morning. Truly the most talented, funny, considerate actor, friend, human," added Kevin Weisman. "Incredible Mom to three sweet boys. Please consider helping them out any way you can. Much love."

"Bosch" star Titus Welliver wrote, "There are no words. Love you Annie," while "No Ordinary Family" costar Michael Chiklis tweeted, "So sad to hear that Annie @Wersching has died. Too young. Cancer is a heartless, murderous thief."

"Just the saddest news about Annie Wersching," added Dana Delaney. "She was a beautiful light & a FORCE. When we met, I thought she was a stunt woman, she was so scary good. It turned out she was just a phenomenal woman. Let's help honor her by supporting her young family."

And Abigail Spencer, who appeared on "Timeless," shared a lengthy tribute to Instagram.

"My darling @anniewersching 💔 The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community," she wrote. "She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a story line or your life line: call Annie."

"This is so hard… Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support. Please, please #Timeless fans if you can donate to the #gofundme page started by @officialevercarradine please do," she added. "Her family needs all the love and support we can generate. Her spirit is all around and transcends time & space. Lucy❤️’s Emma."