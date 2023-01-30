Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Jackon Will Play Him in Upcoming Biopic

Getty

See the first photo of Jaafar striking an iconic MJ pose -- and both Prince and Katherine Jackson's reaction to the news.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson has been tapped to play his late uncle in a biopic about the singer's legacy.

The Lionsgate film titled "Michael" will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, who announced Jaafar's casting Monday on Instagram. Graham King, producer for the Oscar Award winning film "Queen" as well as John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, will produce the project. John Logan will also write the script.

Fuqua also shared a photo of Jaafar in what looks like a dance rehearsal, striking an iconic MJ pose.

In a statement following the news, Katherine Jackson, mother of the late artist, praised the casting decision and claimed her grandson would be carrying on the "Jackson legacy." The 26-year-old "Got Me Singing" artist is the son of Michael's brother, Jermaine Jackson.

"Jaafar embodies my son. It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," the Jackson family matriarch gushed.

The King of pop's son, Prince Jackson, shared his grandmother's sentiments and took to Instagram to express his excitement for his cousin's new role.

"My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!" he captioned a black and white photo of Jaafar rehearsing for the film. "Truthfully I couldn't be happier and prouder for him, he's been working his ass off and I know he's going to do an amazing job."

La Toya and Jaafar Jackson/Getty

Prince continued, "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."

"This project means so much to me for many reasons, I'm really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together," he added. "@jaafarjackson i know you're going to be great bro and again I couldn't be prouder and happier for you cuz ❤️❤️❤️"

Jafaar posted the same photo on his Twitter, noting his gratitude for the opportunity to fill his uncle's shoes.