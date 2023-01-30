Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Return for More Mayhem

Netflix

"We're not going to be invited anywhere ever again."

Netflix dropped the first trailer for "Murder Mystery 2," throwing stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler into the center of another, well, murder mystery.

This time around, their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz are "full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground," when they stumble straight into a new caper after being invited to the wedding of Maharaja Vikram Govindan, who they befriended in the first film.

But the nuptials don't go according to plan, after a dead body pops up during the ceremony and the groom is kidnapped for ransom. "We're not going to be invited anywhere ever again," exclaims Aniston's character as they once again search for clues to uncover the culprit.

"Murder Mystery 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they’ve ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful ... and their long-awaited trip to Paris," says Netflix.

The movie also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.