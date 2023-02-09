These Two Jersey Shore Costars Confirmed They Participated In 'Eiffel Tower' Together

MTV / Twitter

"There are some things I wish I didn't hear in life."

The stars of "Jersey Shore" have been through everything together ... and we mean everything.

In this sneak peek at tonight's new episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," the entire cast sat down together for lunch before things went raunchily off the rails after Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi suggested Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino have a threesome with another guy she's interested in.

"I wouldn't do that, too close to the other guy's d---," Vinny replied, as Jenni "JWoww" Farley said she had a hard time believing none of the guys have "crossed swords with someone in the past." While Pauly played dumb, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino came through with quite the shocker.

just another casual R-rated lunch with the fam 💀#JSFamilyVacation is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VSWfJ5xcyi — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 8, 2023 @JerseyShore

"We did the Eiffel Tower before but we never crossed swords, me and Vinny," he said, as Snooki asked what that meant. We won't lay out the bleeped-out specifics here, but Sitch basically confirmed he, Vinny and another woman had a threesome before.

"There are some things I wish I didn't hear in life," Jenni said in reaction to the revelation. "Mike and Vinny explaining what an Eiffel Tower is and the fact that they did it, ew"

"2009 was a weird year," added Vin, before Snooki brought up how many "sex tapes" production must have of them all from their debaucherous early seasons on the show. "It's disgusting," she added.

"The fact we would all have sex on camera. Like, 'Alright, no big deal,'" exclaimed JWoww. "And we shared the Smush Room without washing the sheets ... nasty," added Snooki.

Watch the X-rated talk continue in the clip above to see how much it would take for each of them to do a sex tape!