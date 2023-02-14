Netflix Reveals Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Netflix

Featuring sweeping music and some steamy scenes, here's your first look at the Bridgerton spinoff.

Netflix dropped the first teaser for its "Bridgerton" prequel series, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" on Tuesday, along with revealing the show's May 4 premiere date.

The series stars both Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio as older and younger versions of the titular royal, respectively. The show will also introduce Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury, while the footage confirms both Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will also appear as Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton.

The teaser stresses just how important the match between Charlotte and George is, as she's told, "You are the first of your kind, you must secure your position."

With sweeping music and steamy sex scenes, it's clearly a part of the "Bridgerton" universe -- ending with Amarteifio's Charlotte declaring, "This is my home. I am the queen."

Per Netflix, the series is "Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power" and "tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."