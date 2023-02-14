New Ted Lasso Teaser Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."
AFC Richmond is ready to believe again.
Apple TV+ dropped the first teaser for the third season of "Ted Lasso" on Tuesday morning, while also confirming the show will return with 12 new episodes starting on Wednesday, March 15.
The short sneak peek shows Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Jamie (Phil Dunster), Keeley (Juno Temple), Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), Dani (Cristo Fernández), Higgins (Jeremy Swift) and Isaac (Kola Bokinni) making brand new "Believe" signs for the locker room, after Nate (Nick Mohammed) tore up Ted's in the Season 2 finale.
"Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen," says Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) upon seeing the brand new signs.
Below is the official synopsis for Season 3:
In the 12-episode third season of "Ted Lasso," the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.