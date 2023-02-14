New Ted Lasso Teaser Reveals Season 3 Premiere Date

Apple TV+

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

AFC Richmond is ready to believe again.

Apple TV+ dropped the first teaser for the third season of "Ted Lasso" on Tuesday morning, while also confirming the show will return with 12 new episodes starting on Wednesday, March 15.

The short sneak peek shows Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), Roy (Brett Goldstein), Jamie (Phil Dunster), Keeley (Juno Temple), Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), Dani (Cristo Fernández), Higgins (Jeremy Swift) and Isaac (Kola Bokinni) making brand new "Believe" signs for the locker room, after Nate (Nick Mohammed) tore up Ted's in the Season 2 finale.

"Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen," says Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) upon seeing the brand new signs.

Below is the official synopsis for Season 3: