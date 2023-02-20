Man Abducts Woman by Gunpoint In 'Golf Cart'

Philadelphia Police Department

Police are looking for any information on both the victim and suspect.

A woman was abducted by a man in a golf cart over the weekend in Philadelphia.

The incident happened at around 6:42am on Saturday morning, where the suspect was seen following an unknown woman in what police said was "a maroon and black colored Polaris Northstar XP 1000 two seat style golf cart."

A witness told cops the driver made one stop near a bank, discharged a firearm (striking the parking lot asphalt), before crossing the street and pulling his gun on the female victim. He "then grabbed her, shoving her into the front passenger side of the golf cart" and fled the scene, said the witness.

Below is a file photo of the golf cart in question. The vehicle is actually called a UTV, which can be used for towing trailers and navigating rocky terrain. Speed wise, it reportedly tops out at 65MPH.

According to police, the woman appeared to be white and in her late 20s to early 30s and was carrying a black bag and wearing a light-colored jacket, dark shirt, black jeans with a design on the left leg.

The offender was described as a 6-foot-tall white male, wearing ripped blue jeans, a brown black smock shirt and green beanie.

Authorities have not shared any leads on the identities of either the suspect or victim.