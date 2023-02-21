Joe Gorga Threatens Luis Ruelas on RHONJ: 'Break Your F--king Balls'

Bravo

"I'm so above you, it's not even funny," Ruelas replied after Gorga threatened his manhood.

Joe Gorga and Luis Ruelas had one very explosive confrontation over the latter's wedding to Teresa Giudice on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

In a preview clip from tonight's new episode, things got heated when Gorga, 48, confronted Ruelas, 47, for not inviting his wife Melissa Gorga's family members to their big day.

"Everybody's in but anybody on my side of life ... that's f---ed up," said Joe, as Louie reacted with a shrug and said, "It's a lot of past bulls--t."

"It's like 'F–- you, you mean nothing to me,'" Gorga added, saying that the lack of invitation was disrespectful and equated it to a "slap in the face."

"There's a lot of slap in the faces going around, [and] you're not the only one who’s feeling like that," Ruelas hit back. "Your wife went publicly on social media this week to say that her kids wouldn't eat food if it wasn't for you and her."

Ruelas seemingly referred to Joe's appearance on Melissa's podcast, On Display. In an episode from last May, the couple claimed that Teresa's children "would not still be living in that house and have food" during her stint in prison back in 2015 if it weren't for their RHONJ paychecks. Teresa spent 11 months in prison starting in 2014 in relation to her and ex-husband Joe's bankruptcy fraud convictions.

"What she meant, and what I meant, was I've held my sister, I called her every f---ing day, I took care of my sister, I was there," Gorga said, attempting to clarify. "You don't know s---, bro! You've been here one f–king minute!"

Emotions continued to rise as the two went back in forth.

"F–k you, f–k you, you're not a man, bro," Gorga said, "You're a f---ing p----, you know why."

The groom-to-be then asked his future brother-in-law what he was implying about his manhood, claiming, "I'm so above you, it's not even funny."

Snapping back at Ruelas, Joe promised he'd prove "what a f---ing man is," to which Ruelas claimed he could "talk all you want, because you're not going to affect me."

"I'm gonna break your f–king balls!" Gorga replied, slamming the table. "F–king right now!"

Luis waved his hands and asked Joe to "stop with the theatrics" after his outburst.

Ruelas and Teresa eventually got married back in August, and Joe and Melissa ultimately opted not to attend the festivities. Since the wedding, the family members have continued to publicly feud.