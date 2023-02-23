Dukes Of Hazzard Star John Schneider Reveals Wife Alicia Died Age 53

Getty

Alicia Allain wed her husband John Schneider in 2019.

"Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider has revealed his wife Alicia Allain has died.

The actor shared a post to Facebook late Wednesday, writing, "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus."

Schneider was known to refer to his wife as "My Smile."

"Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions," his message continued. "If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below. Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did."

On Thursday morning he shared another powerful and emotional tribute to his wife on Facebook:

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Post.

Earlier this week he shared a photo of Alicia to Twitter, writing: "My center. My everything. My Smile."

A cause for death has not been released for the 53-year-old. Alicia was diagnosed with cancer in 2019, according to multiple reports.

Her obituary says: "Alicia passed away at her home surrounded by her family as she took her last breath on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the age of 53."

"Alicia was a proud mom and smile to her husband. Filmmaker and music producer since the 90’s. Alicia is survived by her husband, John R. Schneider, who he called 'My Smile'; her daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard (Daniel Turner) who she was very proud of; parents, Michael and Linda Marino Allain; brother, Brandy Michael Allain; grandmother, Doris Cruti Marino Alvarado; step-daughter, Karis Schneider (Justin); granddaughter, Sierra Schneider. Alicia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ferd Sr. and Ruby Allain, Joe Marino."

She and Schneider wed in 2019.