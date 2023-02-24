Video Shows Bystander Tackling Drunk Driver Fleeing From Scene of Fatal Crash

Fox4

Dylan Molina -- who allegedly was served eight double-vodka Red Bulls before the accident -- was sentenced to 15 years in the death of Euless Police Department Detective Alex Cervantes.

Newly-released video footage shows the moments leading up to and directly following a fatal crash in Texas which claimed the life of an off-duty police officer back in 2021.

The footage was released to the public this week, after driver Dylan Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault last month and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Euless Police Department Detective Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes was killed in the crash, while his wife and two children were also injured.

In one of the clips from police, Molina -- who was 26 at the time of the accident -- is seen at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Lake Worth, where he was allegedly served eight double-vodka Red Bulls in less than three hours. Per an arrest warrant, he sat down around 10:37am, finished his last drink by 1:15, got into his car at 1:30, before running a red light and crashing into Cervantes' car at 1:33.

The video shows him stumbling after emerging from an employees-only area of the establishment, shortly before he left.

The bartender, Carla Richardson, reportedly told investigators she didn't notice he was intoxicated until the moments seen above. She was later charged with one count of sale to certain persons, for allegedly over-serving Molina.

Additional footage showing the immediate aftermath of Molina's crash with the Cervantes family shows the suspect running from the scene of the crime.

In the video, bystanders rush to Cervantes' car to help, as one -- later identified as Justin Gonzalez -- is seen telling Molina not to go anywhere and screaming, "Look at what the f--- you did." As Molina then makes a run for it, Gonzalez runs after him, yelling, "Get your f---ing ass over here motherf---er."

Molina then face-plants, as Gonzalez tackles him and pins him to the ground. "You f---ing killed somebody, you motherf---er, stay right there! You see what you did?!" he shouts, all before authorities arrive.

When police later gave Molina a breathalyzer on scene, he blew a 0.144. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

After sentencing last month, Cervantes' 13-year-old son Joshua reportedly addressed Molina before the court, telling him, "You affected my life pretty bad because I no longer have a dad to go home to." He added, "It hurts because my dad won't be there for me when I graduate college or get married."

Cervantes' wife, Priscilla, also told Molina, "I hope every day behind bars is pure agony for you. I will never forgive you as long as I live."