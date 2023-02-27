Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns with Netflix Action-Comedy Series FUBAR

Netflix

The Netflix series, Arnold promises, will be full of laughs and action thrills just like that '90s classic with Jamie Lee Curtis

He's back baby!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is finally returning with an action-comedy he says is in the same vein as his '90s favorite "True Lies" -- and this time it's a TV series on Netflix.

The show, "FUBAR," puts his iconic muscle and surprising comedy chops to the test with a plot that actually sounds quite similar to the aforementioned James Cameron blockbuster as he plays an operative whose family life complicates his work for the CIA.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies," the "Terminator" star said in his newsletter on Monday while sharing a first look.

"When Nick Santora sent me the script for FUBAR, I knew this is exactly what my fans have been asking for, and I'm so pumped to FINALLY share more with you," he said.

The trailer shows the action hero in his cigar-chomping, one-liner delivering ("I'm back, baby"), slow-mo walking best. And, as promised, it hints at plenty of action in the short clip along with one crotch-busting slapstick moment. Watch the trailer above!

The series also stars Monica Barbaro ("Top Gun: Maverick") as Arnold's daughter -- who is also a CIA agent, which clearly is gonna cause some family, and espionage, problems.

"They realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all," per the synopsis. "Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

"FUBAR" also features Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio.