Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Teases Nate Showdown

Apple TV+

The Jason Sudeikis-starring show returns Wednesday, March 15 on Apple TV+.

How will AFC Richmond fare without Nate on their side? That's the big question going into Season 3 of "Ted Lasso."

Apple TV+ dropped the first full trailer for the 12-episode third season on Monday, giving fans a taste of the showdown between Nick Mohammed's character, his former coaching crew and their team.

With Nate now working with Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps into an assistant coaching gig alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Per Apple TV+, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) continues to deal with the mounting "pressures at work," while also wrestling "with his own personal issues back home."

"Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency," adds the official synopsis. "Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."