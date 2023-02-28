Savannah Guthrie Leaves TODAY Early After Positive Covid Test As Hoda Kotb Absence Continues

Getty

Guthrie left Tuesday's broadcast mid-show, while Kotb has been absent for over a week.

It looks like the TODAY show is down not one, but two anchors.

On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie left the NBC morning show early after she tested positive for Covid-19. During TODAY's 8 a.m. hour, Sheinelle Jones revealed the news on-air while reporting alongside her co-anchors Carson Daly and Al Roker.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones explained. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive."

"So, of course, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up," she added. "So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

Guthrie has previously tested positive for Covid-19. In January 2022, the 51-year-old journalist shared she had tested positive for the virus, and would be working from her home studio until testing negative. In May, she received positive test results once again.

Meanwhile, Guthrie's early exit from Tuesday's broadcast comes amid her co-host Hoda Kotb's mysterious, extended absence from TODAY.

Kotb, 58, hasn't appeared on the live broadcast since February 17. However, she was seen in a pre-taped segment that aired on President's Day on February 20.

TODAY has yet to address her absence, and neither has Kotb, who has been consistently posting inspirational and heartfelt quotes on her Instagram. However, this isn't anything new for the journalist.

Kotb last posted one day ago, sharing a photo of a small canvas that read: "Choose hope."

The post's comments section was flooded with messages from concerned fans who asked about her noticeable absence from TODAY.

TooFab has reached out to TODAY for comment.