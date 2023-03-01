'Soft Swinger' Mormon TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Charged with Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

TikTok

Video shows Paul putting her boyfriend in a chokehold, before throwing barstools at him which also hit her daughter, police say.

A Mormon TikTok star who made headlines last year for her apparent involvement in a "soft swinging" group has been arrested and charged with domestic violence and child abuse.

Taylor Frankie Paul, who boasts more than 4 million followers on TikTok and is part of the #MomTok community, was arrested on February 17 in Herriman, Utah after police responded to a domestic violence report. On Tuesday (via CBS News), she was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of child abuse and criminal mischief.

Per the probable cause statement, Paul began hitting boyfriend Dakota Mortensen when he tried to leave during an argument. Video from the incident allegedly shows the influencer throwing barstools at Mortensen, hitting him with one which also hit her daughter. According to Page Six, the police report said the girl sustained a bump on her head -- with authorities calling it a "goose egg" -- while the chairs reportedly left holes in the walls.

Taylor is mom to daughter Indy, 5, and son Ocean, 2, who she shares with her ex husband Tate Paul and who were reportedly home at the time of the altercation.

Taylor was allegedly seen putting Mortensen in a chokehold and kicking him in the footage, while he claimed she also threw her phone and a wooden playset at him, which also damaged his car.

"Dakota reported feeling scared for his life. Dakota was observed with redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers, and a laceration on his neck," read the docs, which also claimed police saw Paul "strike" her boyfriend as they arrived on the scene.

Paul's next court date is set for March 21.

Speaking with DailyMail last week after her arrest first made headlines, Mortensen said he wasn't the one who called police and claimed "She never hurt anyone intentionally." He also said, "We didn't argue"

"I don't even want the truth to come out. She's so broken right now. I tried to help her," he also said. "She's a good mom, she's going through a lot in her life right now. Taylor's been struggling, it's been a hard year for her. She is racked with guilt on her cheating scandal that cost her her marriage."

That "hard year" for Paul included a high-profile divorce from Tate, after Taylor claimed in May 2022 on TikTok that the pair were part of a "soft swinging" community -- meaning they had an open marriage but would stop short of having penetrative sex with other people. The arrangement went sour, however, after she claimed to have gone too far with someone else in their community ... and some parties involved "developed feelings."

"We had an agreement and I did step out of that agreement and that's where I messed up," she shared on an Instagram Live last year. "No one was innocent, everyone has hooked up with everyone in this situation. It wasn't like I was going around hooking up with my friend's husband."

"We were at a party, I got belligerent and we went and messed up with ourselves, rather with the whole group," she added. "One time. It was a one time thing."

She said the incident led to two divorces in their friend group.

Paul and Mortensen -- who are both active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- went public with their relationship in July, before they revealed in November that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The pair split in December, but were spotted back together in January.

Their last post together was on February 12, just days before the arrest. Mortensen later told Daily Mail, "I love Taylor very much and want to have a future with her,."