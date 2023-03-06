Andy Cohen Reveals 'Odd' Raquel-Scheana Moment from WWHL Days Before Affair Scandal

Getty

"I guess Scheana's antennae was up," said Cohen, as he opened up about what he's seen behind the scenes leading up to #Scandoval shocker.

Now that everyone knows about the alleged affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, even Andy Cohen is reanalyzing some of his recent interactions with everyone involved in what social media has dubbed "Scandoval."

On his Radio Andy show Monday, Cohen first opened up about Leviss appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with Scheana Shay last Wednesday, just days before allegations came out accusing Sandoval of cheating on Ariana Madix with Leviss since last summer. In retrospect, he felt something was off.

"We played a game called the BFF test ... where I read a statement and both our guests answer at the same time and we see if their answers match. I said, 'Who's the cuter Tom? Sandoval or Schwartz.' They both said Sandoval. I looked up and said to Raquel, 'Oh, you said Sandoval,'" recalled Cohen, clearly surprised since Raquel has been all about Schwartz on the current season of "Vanderpump Rules."

"Now during the commercial break, Scheana said to ... I guess Scheana's antennae was up," he continued. "Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know, I only picked Sandoval because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz.' And Raquel said, 'Well, Sandoval has abs' and kind of shrugged. So that was interesting."

While Cohen "didn't think twice about it" at the time, he brought it up when he DMed Shay over the weekend about the scandal. "I thought it was odd," he added, not revealing what Scheana told him in response.

Andy also said he felt there was "some odd energy" between Sandoval and Schwartz when they also appeared on WWHL earlier this season. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time, almost for guidance on answers," he said, adding, "The big question is when did Schwartz find out about this. That's one of the big questions. It was odd."

For what it's worth, Sandoval claimed Schwartz only found out when everyone else did and "definitely did not condone my actions." Andy, meanwhile, also joked Bravo should rerun both episodes so fans could "watch them like the Zapruder tape."

Cohen also noted that the recent revelations will change the way viewers look at the rest of the season, suggesting there are some eyebrow-raising moments to come.

"Y'all, when you're watching the episodes this season, it just makes them far more surprising I think and layered and shocking," he said, before confirming cameras were filming all weekend, getting everyone's reactions. He also confirmed the new footage will air this season, before the reunion.

As for the reunion itself, it hasn't been filmed yet -- and Cohen said he believes Tom and Raquel will both be there. When asked if they'd show up as a couple, he said he believes they're still together, but couldn't "say that as fact ... that's what I've gathered from my intelligence."