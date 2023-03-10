Chris Rock's Will Smith Flub Edited Out of Netflix Special

Getty

Rock's attempt at finally saying his piece on Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars saw a minor hiccup during the live stream of "Selective Outrage"

The final cut of Chris Rock's Netflix comedy special "Selective Outrage" will reportedly edit out the joke he botched in the live stream.

While telling a series of jokes about Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his live comedy special, the 58-year-old comedian messed up one of his bits when he recalled drama leading up to the Oscars in 2016.

"Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars; I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Emancipation, the biggest piece of shit ever!" Rock fired, before correcting his mistake. "No, not Emancipation, I f--ked up the joke."

The "Grownups" star then moved past the misstep and retold and delivered the joke as intended, and said "She started this s--t. She said that me, a fucking grown-ass man, should quit his job because, 'My husband didn’t get nominated for Concussion.'"

Viewers who missed the live performance reportedly won't see the blunder as this portion has already been cut from the replay version. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rock is aware the bit has been edited and is reportedly working with Netflix to produce a final cut for streaming.

The joke was in reference to Smith's "Concussion" movie. After the actor didn't earn a nomination for his 2015 performance in the sports drama, Pinkett Smith announced she would be boycotting the award ceremony amid the #OscarsSoWhite movement.

At the time, the movement aimed to shine a light on the Academy’s racial exclusion and historically white nominees and winners.

Rock's special saw him make his first widely public remarks about Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

Before announcing the award for best documentary, Rock made a jest towards Pinkett Smith's bald hairstyle which was a result of an autoimmune condition called alopecia. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star left his seat and slapped him across the face before shouting "leave my wife's name out your f--king mouth."