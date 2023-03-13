Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Opens Up About 'Incredible' New Boyfriend David

Instagram

The TLC reality star previously called her new beau the "love of her life."

Christine Brown is head over heels for her new boyfriend David Woolley!

The 50-year-old "Sister Wives" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her new boo, embraced in a loving hug while squeezed into a restaurant booth.

"I can't express how amazing it's been to have David in my life," Brown wrote in her caption. "He's an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen."

After teasing her new relationship following her split from Kody Brown, the reality star publicized her relationship with Woolley in a cute post to the social media platform on Valentine's Day.

In a series of photos of the two cuddling on the couch, Christine opened up about "finally" finding the love of her life. "I finally found the love of my life, David," she captioned the post, "The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath."

"He's wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this," she gushed.

Woolley has been no stranger to Brown's Instagram, he was also featured two days later in a video that featured the couple dancing together in the kitchen.

Back in January, the "Cooking With Just Christine" author announced she was dipping her toes into the dating app world and asked her followers for advice about putting herself back out there.

"I'm dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!" she captioned a series of photos. "Any advice for dating at 50?!"

Christine and Kody announced they were parting ways after 27 years together in November 2021.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she revealed on Instagram at the time. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."