Andy Cohen Says New Vanderpump Rules Is 'Shocking' Amid Scandoval

Getty

The Bravo mogul also confirms the new hour wasn't "recut" after the Raquel-Tom affair news broke.

Andy Cohen is clearing up "Vanderpump Rules" fan theories that Bravo editors have been recutting upcoming episodes following the Scandoval bombshell.

During Monday's episode of "Andy Cohen Live" on Sirius XM, the 54-year-old network mogul teased that this week’s new episode of the reality show may be the most jaw dropping yet.

"Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday's episode. You are going to think that it was recut, okay?" said Andy, who claimed the episode coincidentally reflects the drama that ensued. "It was not recut. This was the episode."

The "Watch What Happens Live" host revealed he only recently watched the episode after it was sent to him "weeks ago" and was shocked by its contents following the cheating scandal.

Earlier this month, TMZ broke the news that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years together amid the latter's discovery that the former had been cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss.

Sources also told the outlet that Ariana called things off with Tom after she found text messages -- and a video -- on his phone that were said to be "sexual in nature." The insiders added that Madix told friends she discovered Leviss and Sandoval's alleged affair had been going on for months.

"I watched it and I was like, 'People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up,'" Cohen explained. "The conversations that go on between Katie [Maloney] and Lala [Kent] and Raquel are not to be believed in the light of what has come out. But I'm telling y'all, the episode was not touched. This is how it was going to be shown, which makes it all the more shocking. You won't believe it."

This isn't the first time members of the "Vanderpump Rules" camp have denied recent episodes have been altered. Following March 8th's installment of the series, Lala took to her Instagram Story to dispel fan rumors that the episode was reedited after news Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged affair broke.

"I may get in trouble for saying this," the 32-year-old reality star explained in a video. "But I'm gonna say it anyway. I heard … people are talking about how editors of VPR probably went back through and, like, tweaked things to kind of, like, align with what happened. Not true."

"What you guys are gonna see this season — before we obviously know what we know now — was very much going to be the storyline of … you know who," the "Give Them Lala" author seemingly referred to Leviss. "With or without what just happened in the last week."