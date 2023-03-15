Bad Bunny Chokes James Corden as Carpool Karaoke Takes Wild Turn

YouTube

Carpool Karaoke took a violent turn as Bad Bunny made Corden tap in the wrestling ring before Rey Mysterio body slammed the late night host

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio proved he really is one Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican rapper showed he's passionate about more than just music as he appeared on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" on "The Late Late Show" Tuesday night.

The Grammy winning artist gushed in the middle of singing songs -- like Ariana Grande's "Break Free" and some of his own hits -- that he's loved "wrestling ever since I was a kid."

"In my songs, I have a lot of wrestling references," he added. Bunny then went on to recall his WWE debut leading Corden to ask the rapper if he thought he could wrestle himself.

A hilariously long pause ensued with Corden saying the delay in response told him everything he needed to know.

"Anything is possible," Bunny then quickly attemped to reassure the "Cats" star. "If I can do it, you can."

The duo then arrived at a wrestling ring where the "Party" rapper hilariously demonstrated several wrestling holds on Corden -- including a choke and an attempt at the camel clutch.

"This is harder than I ever thought it was," Corden said on his belly as Benito grabbed his leg from behind him. "Okay, you're a naughty bunny! People ask me why I’m quitting the show."

"That was more intense than I thought, I'm more about the theater of it," the "Peter Rabbit" actor confessed.

Corden and Bad Bunny were later joined by WWE superstar Rey Mysterio who gave the host a few pointers on how to make an intimidating entrance when stepping up to the ring.

After practicing a few "mean mugs," James was ready to make his big entrance and made his wrestling debut in a purple mask and matching tights with black flames. He hilariously walked into the ring to Cher's "Believe."