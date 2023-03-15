Drew Barrymore to Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Twitter

"The Drew Barrymore Show" host joined forces with M3GAN, Cocaine Bear and Ghostface to announce her new hosting gig.

Drew Barrymore is taking the helm at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

In a promo clip filmed during her "Drew's News Report" segment on her daytime talk show Wednesday, the 48-year-old announced she was hosting this year's pop culture extravaganza.

After introducing a special correspondent as part of a "breaking news" report, the video cut to a clip of Barrymore dressed as the M3GAN doll.

"Thank you Drew, I actually have news for you. You're hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards! How exciting!" the "Charlie's Angels" alum said, while imitating the doll’s creepy voice and signature dance moves. As the camera moved back to the host at her desk, Drew gushed, "Wow, I am so honored to be chosen, especially this year when the show is all about the fans."

"I'm a fan and you're a fan of scary movies right?," the actress asked "Scream's" Ghostface, who appeared on the screen and nodded in agreement.

"It is going to be an epic night. Big moments. Huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear are you free on May 7?" Barrymore asked a bear mascot with a mysterious white powder on its nose writhing on the floor.

As Ghostface and Cocaine Bear leaned in to join the shot, she signed off by asking, "The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, we'll be there, will you?"

Barrymore is no stranger to the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the actress has been nominated for nine Golden Popcorn awards over the course of her illustrious career and has taken home three. She won the award for "best kiss" for performance in "The Wedding Singer," "best onscreen team" for "Charlie's Angels" and "Dynamic Duo" alongside Adam Sandler.